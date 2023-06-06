PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %

PCAR opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

