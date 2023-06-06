Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. 8,695,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

