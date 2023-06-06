Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 928,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

