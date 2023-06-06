Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.11. 1,601,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.78 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

