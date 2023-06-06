Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.14. 562,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

