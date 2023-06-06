Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $59.39. 950,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,552. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy



CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

