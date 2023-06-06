Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.10. 3,581,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,018. The firm has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.