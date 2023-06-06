OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Raised to C$0.25 at TD Securities

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OAMCF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. OverActive Media has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

