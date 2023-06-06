OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) PT Raised to C$0.25 at TD Securities

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OverActive Media Price Performance
OAMCF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. OverActive Media has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
About OverActive Media
