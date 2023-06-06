Ossiam Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $457.39 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.