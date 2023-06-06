Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ossiam boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

