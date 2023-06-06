Ossiam Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ossiam increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

WM opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

