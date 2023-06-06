Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ossiam boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 665.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.