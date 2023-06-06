Ossiam Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ossiam lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $10,547,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 108,824 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RL opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

