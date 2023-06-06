Ossiam Has $2.16 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

