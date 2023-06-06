Ossiam Acquires 13,593 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.