OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.27% of OSI Systems worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,168.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,168.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,806. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,835. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

