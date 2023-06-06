O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Down 2.9%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $875.46 and last traded at $876.38. Approximately 274,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 441,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $907.00 and its 200-day moving average is $855.32. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

