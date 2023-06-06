Ordinals (ORDI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171.90 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $171.90 million and $31.85 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00030370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ordinals alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.60539004 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $36,617,818.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.