Orchid Price Hits $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06585421 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $775,012.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

