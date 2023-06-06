Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 109.20% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

About Oragenics

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

