OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Insider Transactions at OncoCyte
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.