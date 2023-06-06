OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

