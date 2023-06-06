Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.20. 153,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 976,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.