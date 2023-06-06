OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Up 7.4%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 58,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 297,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.88.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,216 shares of company stock worth $311,175. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 96.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 221,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,957 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 877,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 308,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

