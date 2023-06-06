NYM (NYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $70.80 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, NYM has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $70.80 million and approximately $739,520.42 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,083,602.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.20998132 USD and is down -6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,012,175.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

