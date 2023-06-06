NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
SRV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 31,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
