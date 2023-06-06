NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

SRV stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 31,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

