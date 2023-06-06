Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 3%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.65. Approximately 93,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 239,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $115,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,132 shares of company stock worth $628,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

