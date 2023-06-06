Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.58. 1,553,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,008. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $293.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

