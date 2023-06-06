Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,259. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

