Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 1,478 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,755. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

