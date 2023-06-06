Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $99.83 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 6.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 11,414,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

