Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.50. 1,047,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,172. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

