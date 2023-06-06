Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $5.57 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded down $14.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.14. 2,073,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

