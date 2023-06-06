Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $3.26 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 277,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 372,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,773,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,319. The company has a market capitalization of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

