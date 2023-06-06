Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.56. 4,454,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $6,783,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

