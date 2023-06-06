Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 893 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 278,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.