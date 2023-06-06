Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,008 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,008 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Global-e Online worth $45,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,025. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

