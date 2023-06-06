Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 256,260 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,260 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 2.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $162,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,752. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

