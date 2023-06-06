Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 160,739 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,171,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,739 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Cerus worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 2,124,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 403,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 587,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $48,056.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $48,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

