Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,773,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,902 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of NU worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,654,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

