Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,801,194 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 3.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $247,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of COIN stock traded down $7.30 on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 48,803,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,785,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $2,116,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,622. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.