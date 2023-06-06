Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $72.60 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $72,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,439. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,832.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,075 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

