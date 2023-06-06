Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BILL by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 354,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,111,000 after acquiring an additional 315,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.94. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.