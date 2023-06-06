Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.42% of SomaLogic worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SomaLogic by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 508,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

