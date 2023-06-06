NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. 2,507,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

