Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 40,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

