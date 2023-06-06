Nexum One Day Volume Hits $15,424.13 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $15,424.13 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexum has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

