NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -524.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

