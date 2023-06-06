Neo Price Hits $9.57 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $9.57 or 0.00035842 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $675.25 million and approximately $45.88 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

