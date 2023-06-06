NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $95.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00005721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,354,722 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 913,354,722 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50130667 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $89,048,748.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

