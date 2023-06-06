nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.47 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Insider Activity at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.